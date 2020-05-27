The Calgary Fire Department says a ruptured water line caused water to flood the basements of several homes and spill into the street.

It happened shortly after 11 on Wednesday morning in the southeast community of Quarry Park. Ten homes in the Quarry Gardens cul-de-sac were evacuated, with at least three homes sustaining significant damage in the basement.

“I was in (the basement) probably 20 minutes after the water started and it was a bubble about four feet high. I could hear the floor crackling and that’s when it was not safe to be anywhere in the house,” said home owner Ryan Parsons.

The water line was shut off by Water Services staff and Enmax is on scene. Crews are now assessing the damage to the homes to determine if they are safe to be occupied again.

People have not yet been allowed back into their homes since the water was stopped, but they anticipate significant damage.

“I went down there with my big boots on and there was about six inches of standing water and damage to the furniture already,” said Ali Hasnain. “But the most alarming thing was that the floor had upheaved and there was this bubble in the floor, right in the middle of the home, at least three and a half, four feet high.”

At this point, there’s no word what caused the water line to rupture.