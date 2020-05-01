CALGARY -- The province may begin reopening the economy later this month after weeks of health measures to slow the spread of COVID-19, but that doesn't mean Calgarians should circle May 14 on the calendar thinking that will be the end, Mayor Naheed Nenshi warned during Friday's regular update.

"The big message here is, we're not out of this," he said. "This week we've had days with the highest number of new cases in Calgary. We've had seven more deaths I'm sorry to say, since (Tuesday). So certainly, while we have plateaued, it's not safe to say we have peaked are declining."

On Thursday, the province announced a three-phase strategy for reopening the economy, which could begin May 14.

"I was surprised when I heard May 14, and my very first thought was, 'that is way too early,'" said Nenshi.

"Then I listened to what the province was saying, and I realized what was actually being said was, it could be as early as May 14 IF the following things are in place, and those things, I must tell you, are not yet in place. So I don't want people to red circle the calendar and say 'Woohoo, we're good to go.' It's a thoughtful, phased-in reopening."

The first phase will include resuming scheduled, non-urgent surgeries as early as May 4, along with services offered by sidelined health care workers like dentists, physiotherapists, speech pathologists, social workers and more.

Workers will have to continue to follow health guidelines set by their respective colleges.

Access to provincial parks and public lands resumed Friday and Alberta Parks' online reservation system will once again be available May 14 for bookings beginning June 1.

Bookings will not be accepted from outside of the province and group and comfort camping won't be offered.

Private and city campgrounds and parks can also operate beginning May 4, as long as campers and park users respect two-metre physical distancing rules.

Golf courses will be permitted to reopen May 2, though current guidelines mean clubhouses will have to stay closed.

If health orders continue to flatten the curve after the first steps are taken, Premier Jason Kenney said some businesses and facilities can start to resume operation as soon as May 14, including:

retail stores like clothing, furniture and bookstores

all farmers market vendors

barber shops and hair sylists

museums and art galleries

additional scheduled surgeries like dental procedures, physio, chiropractic and optemetry

daycare and out-of-school care, with limits on occupancy

summer camps

cafes, restaurants, lounges, bars and pubs at 50 per cent capacity

Kenney said the first phase of the plan will not change current public health measures including a limit on gatherings of more than 15 people, recreation facility closures, the cancellation of all mass gatherings like summer festivals and concerts, or in-person classes in K-12 schools.

CEMA Deputy Chief Sue Henry said playgrounds remain closed, but parks are open. Team sports that involve touching other people or the same ball or piece of equipment are banned — though people living in the same home are allowed — but some more uses are now being allowed, including:

Golf

Disc golf

Singles tennis

Singles badminton

Singles pickleball

Singles kayaking

River surfing

As of Thursday afternoon, there were 5,355 confirmed cases in Alberta and there have been 89 deaths attributed to the disease.

About 67 per cent of the confirmed cases in the province are in the Calgary Zone.