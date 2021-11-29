'I lost my entire childhood': Victims allege former teacher sexually assaulted them and school did nothing to stop him

Cory Bonkowsky and Kelly Schneider were both former students of Michael Gregory. Police say an additional 10 victims and 35 witnesses reached out to investigators after initial charges were made public and that the investigation against Gregory remains open. Cory Bonkowsky and Kelly Schneider were both former students of Michael Gregory. Police say an additional 10 victims and 35 witnesses reached out to investigators after initial charges were made public and that the investigation against Gregory remains open.

