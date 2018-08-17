In an email to ticket holders for the sold out ‘An Evening of Cowboy Songs and Stories’ in Drumheller, 84-year-old Ian Tyson announced he would not be performing as he is experiencing heart problems.

The August 25 concert at the Badlands Amphitheatre was to include performances by Tyson and Corb Lund.

In a letter to his fans shared on social media on Friday morning, Lund says he will still take to the stage on August 25 and ‘honour the intended spirit of the evening’.

“Ian and I hope to do more shows together down the road, but right now he has to prioritize his health and sit this one out,” said Lund in his letter. “Ian has stated ‘I’m having some heart problems and the doctors are looking after me. Thanks for everyone’s thoughts and see you soon’.”

“I’m disappointed that Ian and I won’t be able to share the stage at such an amazing venue so close to where we both call home.”

Lund says he will perform the songs that he and Tyson had planned to sing together and Tyson will still receive his share of the event’s proceeds.

Tyson’s storied musical career spans from the 1960s to present day and he has received numerous awards including his induction into the Juno Hall of Fame in 1992.