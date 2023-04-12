Ice Cube and Steve Aoki performing at Cowboys during 2023 Stampede
Officials have announced two big names set to take the stage when the Cowboys Music Festival returns this summer.
The 11-day festival takes place at the Cowboys Calgary tent from July 6 to 17, coinciding with the Calgary Stampede.
The most recent headliners to be unveiled are rapper, actor and former N.W.A. member Ice Cube and American DJ Steve Aoki, who will take the stage on Sunday, July 16, in addition to rapper and singer 24kGoldn.
Previously announced acts include Dustin Lynch, The Kid Laroi featuring Zack Bia, Sam Hunt, Jack Harlow, TLC and Shaggy.
For more information on the festival you can visit the Cowboys Music Festival website.
The 2023 Calgary Stampede runs from July 7 to 16.
