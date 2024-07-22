Increase in wildfires leads to a smoky sky in Lethbridge

LETHBRIDGE -

After a wetter-than-usual spring, wildfire season is starting to kick into high gear.

There are now more than 300 wildfires burning across British Columbia.

One hundred of those are in the southeast fire zone bordering Alberta.

The smoke from those fires has started to make its way to Lethbridge and surrounding communities.

"We've got quite a significant amount of smoke that's sort of sitting around the Prairies at this point in time. We've got a fairly stagnant air mass aloft, so we're not seeing a lot of dispersion of that smoke," said Brian Proctor, a meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada.

The air quality index could get as high as six out of 10 on Monday.

That could be dangerous for anyone considered to be at risk, including the elderly, youth and those with certain health conditions.

"When we say at-risk populations, those tend to be those people with those pre-existing health conditions. Especially a heart or lung condition like asthma or COPD or high blood pressure. Seniors, infants and young children," said Jamie Happy, health promotions co-ordinator for Alberta Lung.

It isn't just the at-risk populations who should be concerned.

Prolonged exposure to the toxins carried by wildfire smoke can have a damaging long-term impact on anyone.

"One big issue with poor air quality is that it has a cumulative effect on your health. … Over time, it can cause damage," Happy said.

The smoke in Lethbridge may not stick around for long.

Forecasts are calling for conditions to improve by the end of the week.

"So what we're looking at is probably a gradual improvement as the week goes on in terms of the amount of smoke that's out there. But it's really going to be dependent on what happens upstream of us in British Columbia," Proctor said.

While the smoke will soon lighten up, it will more than likely be back.

Environment and Climate Change Canada is forecasting a hotter and drier summer than average, making wildfires more likely.