Indigenous Alberta high school students learn to make traditional bows and arrows

Kori Czuy shows Dannaya Lavelle how to strip the bark off a willow stick that will soon be come a traditional bow. Kori Czuy shows Dannaya Lavelle how to strip the bark off a willow stick that will soon be come a traditional bow.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina