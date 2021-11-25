Indigenous tourism prepares for pivotal role in economic recovery

Seeking to play a pivotal role as the sector rebounds, Indigenous tourism owners, operators, and leaders gathered at the Alberta Indigenous Tourism Summit today to work towards a cohesive and sustainable recovery. This represents only the third Alberta Indigenous Tourism Summit ever hosted. Seeking to play a pivotal role as the sector rebounds, Indigenous tourism owners, operators, and leaders gathered at the Alberta Indigenous Tourism Summit today to work towards a cohesive and sustainable recovery. This represents only the third Alberta Indigenous Tourism Summit ever hosted.

Calgary Top Stories