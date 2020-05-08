CALGARY -- Health officials say an inmate at the Calgary Remand Centre has tested positive for COVID-19.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province's chief medical officer, shared news of the case during her daily update Friday.

She said steps are being taken to contain the infection and prevent further cases.

This is the first case of coronavirus at a correctional facility in Alberta.

Less than 2,000 active cases in Alberta

Hinshaw said there are 81 new cases of the illness confirmed in the province over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases in Alberta to 6,098.

However, 4,030 patients have recovered from the illness,leaving 1,963 people still infected. One person, a woman in her 80s at a continuing care facility in the Calgary zone, has died.

She added there are fewer than 100 people hospitalized because of symptoms of the illness and it's an "encouraging" sign.

"It means fewer people are experiencing severe outcomes from this virus. It also means our healthcare system has the capacity to handle potential additional COVID-19 cases if needed."

Over the past 24 hours, 3,232 tests were conducted on Albertans.