Inquiry begins into death of Calgary teen who weighed 37 pounds
An Alberta judge is looking for answers in the case of a 15-year-old boy who died in his Calgary home weighing less than 37 pounds.
Alexandru Radita died in May 2013 of bacterial sepsis brought on by complications due to untreated diabetes and starvation.
His parents, who had moved from B.C. to Alberta, were found guilty in 2017 of first-degree murder.
Witnesses at the trial testified that the Raditas refused to accept their son had diabetes, failed to treat his disease and kept him isolated at home.
Alberta provincial court Judge Sharon Van de Veen said Monday the fatality inquiry will seek to find out what could have been done to save the boy's life and prevent other cases like this from happening again.
“There were government officials involved throughout this child's life, including child and family services in the province of British Columbia and doctors and pharmacists,” Van de Veen said.
“I will not be reviewing the facts relating to the horror of this child's life. My purpose is going to be to review to what extent the state itself could have intervened in the life of this child to save his life.”
Van de Veen said the inquiry, which is scheduled to run all week, will see if protocols between the children's services ministries in Alberta and B.C. would help in similar cases. She also questioned if a pharmacists association could provide assistance when insulin is accessed sporadically for patients.
The first day of the inquiry focused on whether Alex's lack of attendance in his home-schooling could have alerted officials.
He was enrolled in a Catholic home-schooling program in September 2009 for Grade 5, but not a single piece of work from him was submitted. Teachers and a principal attempted to contact his parents through phone calls and letters throughout the school year but were not able to reach them.
Michel Despins, vice-principal of the School of Hope online school, said 25 attempts were made to reach the Raditas. Neither Alex nor his three siblings ever submitted school work.
Despins said there are now electronic records for each student, but any information about a student not registering is only available in Alberta.
Despins offered some possible solutions, including that a previous school board get an alert if a student is no longer registered anywhere.
He said there needs to be a protocol on what to do if that happens and parents can't be reached.
“If in September we get an alert and we contact the parents and they register somewhere else, no problem. But if they do not, what's the standard protocol to do with that?” he asked.
“Do you submit it to social services?”
Van de Veen said the inquiry will only hear from witnesses from Alberta, even though there were protection orders for Alex in place in B.C.
Emil Radita, Alex's father, is watching the proceedings from prison in B.C.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 19, 2022.
