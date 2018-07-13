Four Red Deer residents with alleged ties to the Syndicate Motorcycle Club face charges following an investigation into a kidnapping in Olds, an assault in Red Deer and a home break-in and vehicle theft in Didsbury.

“Combatting outlaw motorcycle gang members and their related organized criminal activities remains a top national priority for the RCMP,” said Staff Sergeant Chad Fournier of the Didsbury RCMP detachment in a released statement. “Outlaw motorcycle gangs represent a threat to the safety and well-being if Canadians.”

According to RCMP, three suspects abducted two adults from a location in the town of Olds on June 17. The victims were transported in their own vehicle to the Syndicate Motorcycle Club clubhouse in Red Deer where one of them was assaulted. The two adults were released following the ordeal.

Less than two weeks later, three different people visited the Didsbury home of one of the victims of the kidnapping on June 29 and gained access to the residence. The suspects left with the woman’s car.

Following an investigation involving several detachments, RCMP members determined the Syndicate Motorcycle Club in Red Deer was a support club for the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club’s Nomads chapter.

Four suspects were arrested in Red Deer on Tuesday, July 10 and a search warrant was executed at the Syndicate Motorcycle Club’s clubhouse.

The following day, investigators searched a home in Red Deer and seized an undisclosed amount of cash and cocaine.

Four Red Deer residents face charges in connection with the incident.

Rachel Lynn Baskier, 22, faces three counts of kidnapping without a firearm

Kevin Michael Fix, 35, faces 11 charges including:

Kidnapping without a firearm (three counts)

Uttering threats (two counts)

Assault (two counts)

Break and enter and commit forcible confinement (two counts)

Break and enter and commit extortion

Jessie Doreen Waugh, 32, faces the following four charges:

Break and enter and commit forcible confinement (two counts)

Possession of stolen property over $5,000

Possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking

Joshua Bradley Noordhoff, 36, has been charged with:

Uttering threats (two counts)

Failure to comply with a condition of a recognizance (two counts)

Break and enter and commit forcible confinement (two counts)

Break and enter and commit extortion

Possession of stolen property over $5,000

Possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking

Baskier and Waugh have been released from custody ahead of their court appearance in Didsbury on July 30.

Noordhof has been released on a recognizance following their July 11 bail hearing. Fix was scheduled to appear in court on July 12.