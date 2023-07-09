Investigation underway in Rocky View County structure fire

Rocky View County fire crews knocked down a fire in an industrial building Friday night.

Firefighters pulled up to Sureway Metal Systems at Duff Drive S.E. around 7:15 p.m. Friday.

Officials said there were large quantities of industrial material stored inside the building.

Hazmat crews from the Calgary Fire Department were called in to support the fire fight.

It took crews around an hour to douse the blaze.

No one was inside the building at the time and no one was injured.

An investigation into what caused the fire is underway.