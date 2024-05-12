Investigation underway into fatal collision on Stoney Trail

Calgary police are investigating a collision on Stoney Trail late Saturday afternoon that resulted in the death of a teenage boy.

At around 4:30 p.m., a Silver Infiniti G37 travelling southbound on Stoney Trail approaching McKnight Boulevard N.E. lost control. The vehicle crossed the median, hitting a light post before coming to rest in the northbound lanes of Stoney Trail.

A 15-year-old boy was ejected from the vehicle and declared dead on scene, while the driver was transported to hospital in serious condition.

Three passengers were also transported to hospital with minor injuries.

Police are investigating the possibility that excessive speed was a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage taken at the time of the crash is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tipps app.