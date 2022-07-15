Is the spike in the price of beef hurting Alberta beef producers?

Alberta's NDP says the massive year-over-year increase in the price of beef at Canadian is not benefiting the province's beef producers and the party is calling for an investigation.

Heather Sweet, the NDP critic for agriculture, forestry and rural economic development says the federal and provincial governments need to explore who is actually benefiting from the beef price spike.

"These price increases are pushing an important source of protein out of reach for families and they are harming Alberta’s beef producers as well," said Sweet in a statement released Friday. "So who is benefiting from these high prices? Where is the money going?"

Provincial data shows the price of cuts of beef is currently 11 to 43 per cent higher than they were in the summer of 2021. Mainstreet Research's Food Insecurity – June 2022 survey found slightly more than 20 per cent of Canadians are simply eating less food due to the high price of groceries.

Callum Sears, president of the Western Stock Growers Association, says the price of live cattle is not keeping up with the jump in the price of beef, and the trend began years back.

“We need to know why that is," said Sears. "Consumers are paying high prices without knowing the breakdown of where their dollar is going. This is a disservice to both the consumer and the beef producer."

Sweet is calling for the investigation into "an important part of Alberta's economy" as the price disparity is part of "something (that) is not working properly and that's harming families and producers."

Beef producers in Saskatchewan called for a similar government investigation last week.