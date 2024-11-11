'It feels like a dream': Calgary Swifties travel to Toronto and Vancouver for Taylor Swift tour

It's the show of the year or maybe even the decade for Taylor Swift fans, better known as Swifties.

The music icon is bringing her world Eras tour to Canada's biggest city this week, and although tickets are near-impossible to get now, some lucky Calgarians are making the trip from Calgary to Toronto.

"It's starting to feel real, for sure," said Ella Buchanan, 16, who is travelling with her twin sister and parents to see Swift live in concert on Friday—one of six sold-out shows in Canada's biggest city.

"It still feels like a dream," said Macey Buchanan, 16.

The Buchanans bought their tickets more than a year ago and set up a calendar to count down every day since.

They've custom made every outfit down to the details on their shoes.

Everyone will be bedazzled or in an outfit inspired by Swift or her music, except for their dad, who will be wearing a Travis Kelce jersey.

"The whole (family) has been consumed by Taylor prep," said Tyneal Buchanan.

"It has been pretty special for all of us. We've always been pretty tight, but we'll remember this forever."

They've also made more than 200 friendship bracelets to share with fellow fans.

It's a trend that was sparked by a lyric in one of Swift's songs.

"Taylor Swift is really unique in her ability to motivate and excite a fanbase,” said Dawn Johnston, a communication, media and film professor at the University of Calgary.

"A lot of musicians and artists have devoted and enthusiastic followings, but I think because Taylor Swift has grown up in the public eye and has come to age as a grownup, as a feminist, in the public eye is one of the most interesting things about her."

The Eras tour makes its way to Toronto for six shows between Nov. 14 and 23 before heading to Vancouver in December—the final stop of only two in Canada.

Heather Roy and her daughter Harper recently won a pair of tickets to a Vancouver show after entering a contest at a Calgary dentist.

"It feels like winning the lottery," said Roy.

"It's like the Beatles for our parents' generation."

But for the duo, the show is so much more than just a concert.

They'll be honouring their daughter and sister who passed away from cancer, who was a huge Swiftie and would play the song 22 during her battle against the disease.

"I think this concert will be really special. It will just be a moment where we have her with us," said Roy.

"A lot of special memories in hard times are because of this music."