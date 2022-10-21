'It just felt like I came to paradise': Lethbridge welcomes 44 Afghan refugees

Since August of 2021, Canada has welcomed over 20,000 Afghan refugees to the country and that number continues to grow, including in southern Alberta.

At the start of October, 44 Afghan refugees arrived in Lethbridge and are excited to start their new lives.

"I just felt I'm in paradise because I just experienced very bad things, especially during last year when the Taliban took over so it just felt I came to paradise," said Ahmad Fahim Ahmadi.

Ahmadi is one of the 44 that arrived in Lethbridge on Oct.5 after fleeing Afghanistan due to the Taliban takeover.

Ahmadi is one of the 44 that arrived in Lethbridge on Oct.5 after fleeing Afghanistan due to the Taliban takeover.

The refugees who arrived here were either human rights defenders or supported Canadian operations in Afghanistan.

They've come here looking for a better, safer life and many more are expected to continue to come to Canada.

"Canada’s made a commitment to receive 40,000 Afghan refugees," said John Lafferty, director of immigrant services for Lethbridge Family Services (LFS).

"I think we are sitting at around 22,000 who've arrived in the country so far."

LFS has been working hard to make sure our newest residents feel welcomed and get the supports they need to start their new lives.

"We will be working with them for a very long period of time, dealing with everything regarding settlement from A to Z which encompasses short term goals as well as long term goals," said LFS’s settlement practitioner, Mirna Dleikan

These goals include finding housing for families, schooling for the kids as well as job opportunities. These new members of our community are thankful and emotional to have made it here alive.

"Since I came here, fifth of October, the first time I put my foot down here, I feel safe," said Nazefa Haidari through teary eyes.

"Right now my family is not safe," Haidari said.

Sadly, many were not able to bring their families or loved ones and look towards a day when they can see them once more.

"Right now my family is not safe," Haidari said.

"They're in Afghanistan and are in hiding because of the conditions they are living in and because of the tribe that they belong in so of course I don't feel safe for them."

"I just came alone and I’m really very sorry for my mom, and my little sister with her kids, that I could not just bring them," added Ahmadi.

"I hope I can bring them in the future by some ways."

Since their arrival two weeks ago, both Ahmadi and Haidari have already exercised their right to free speech through street side protests.

They’re thankful to have the opportunity to voice their opinions and do what they can to spread awareness for the injustices being done to their friends and family who remain in Afghanistan

"It was my second day when I came to Canada and I start a protest with two of my friends on the road and we were just asking to stop genocide," Ahmadi said.

"It was my second day and I am exercising my speech of freedom. It was a very exciting feeling and I feel very, very happy feeling to be here and just expressing and being myself."

In order to help these new members of our community settle in, LFS is looking to the community for things like money and gift card donations as well as new clothes.

For more information on how you can help, you can visit their website.