'It really is a win-win': New Ecolabel launched promoting winter wheat growers

The program was launched by Cereals Canada, Ducks Unlimited Canada, Prairie Winter Wheat Growers and end users to help products containing at least 30 per cent winter wheat to stand out while providing critical habitats for ducks, birds and other wildlife. The program was launched by Cereals Canada, Ducks Unlimited Canada, Prairie Winter Wheat Growers and end users to help products containing at least 30 per cent winter wheat to stand out while providing critical habitats for ducks, birds and other wildlife.

