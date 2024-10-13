'It's been a long journey': Former aspiring acrobat, turned goaltender coach enjoying newfound passion

Having never watched a live hockey game growing up, Tatiana Straathof,is now working with hundreds of goalies, helping them develop their focus in net.

This was not the plan for the Calgary-based aspiring acrobat.

“It’s been very similar to most things in my life. Something comes along my path, I get drawn in, and then before I know it, my whole heart is in it,” said Straathof.

After seeing a Cirque Du Soleil show as a teen she was in awe of what the performers could do, and that’s where she set her sights.

“The limitlessness of the mind combined with the body and so from there, this dream was born,” she said.

She gradated from the national circus school, Ecole Nationale de Cirque in 2015 with the plan to perform. She was set to travel to Europe for tour shortly after, but then her life took a turn for the worse.

“I was diagnosed with a rare bone disease, and from there they didn't know if I would ever have use of my right hand or if I'd be able to perform again,” said Straathof. “That was really just the start of everything that was to come.”

As her bone disease began to heal the rest of her body began to break down, a battle she dealt with for six years, until 2021.

“The worst point for me was a full year in bed, completely bedridden. I was sensitive to light, sound and physical touch, and there were only about four foods that I could eat for a (several) months,” said Straathof.

Struggling to pinpoint exactly what it was she had in North America, she went to Europe and found treatments. There she started a recovery program, and began to feel like her self again in 2022.

“It's been a long journey, but I just can't imagine being back on stage doing what I thought was going to be my life passion," she said.

Working with goalies

One of her friends who had been working with goalies for several years invited her to come with them. From there she found a new purpose.

“I've discovered something that I love doing even more,” she said.

She now runs Master Your Focus training, helping approximately 300 goalies, where she has created a program based off her background as a professional circus artist.

Straathof, who moved to Calgary when she wsa 10, says goalies and circus artists share a lot in common.

“We need strength and flexibility and balance, hand-eye coordination, quick reflexes, but also on the mental side, building mental stamina and having that focus when it matters the most is important.”

Straathof puts her clients through eye hand coordination drills, which includes juggling.

“Exercises we're doing are to quickly move their hand , get it to the right spot,” said Straathof. “What we're specifically trying to do is move their eyes as far up to the side and down as possible.”

Her rolodex includes WHL, NCAA and PWHL puck-stoppers. She has worked with Calgarian Matt Davis, who last spring helped lead the University of Denver Pioneers to the NCAA Men’s National Championship.

Bailey Stephens plays for the Baton Rouge Zydeco in the Federal Prospects Hockey League and has been working with Straathof over the past two summers.

Calgary-born goaltender Matt Davis leads University of Denver's Pioneers into the Frozen Four Thursday night against Boston University. (Photo: X@DU_Hockey)

“It's, just trying to find different ways to improve my game. The game's just getting faster, so we need to just try and keep up and keep the eyes going,” said Stephens.

Her juggling exercises are now part of his pregame routine.

“It's helped my eyes get warmed up and firing before games just to get it, just to be easier to track the pucks in and out,” said Stephens.

Her work goes beyond the training room as she works with corporate professionals to “ to master their focus and develop the mental stamina to perform at their best when it matters most.”

She also does public speaking events.

“(I want to) really remind anyone that no matter what obstacle you face, there's always a way to overcome it and I truly believe that those obstacles prepare us for maybe what we're meant to do in life, it pushes us on a different path,” said Straathof.