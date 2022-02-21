‘It’s nice to get out with the kids’: Lethbridge families get active this Family Day

Despite the return of frigid winter weather, many Lethbridge parents found ways to be physically active with their children, both indoor and outdoor this Family Day.

The sugar bowl has always been a hot spot for tobogganing during winter, so the cold weather was no match for the dozens of brave families racing down the hill on their sleds.

“We just wanted to have an activity that was outside, where we got some fresh air and got some physical activity,” said parent Zach Merakami.

“Because it’s so cold, we brought some hot chocolate and just wanted to go tobogganing. It’s nice and close to the house, it’s a reason to get out and the kids are having fun.”

ESCAPING THE HOUSE

Other families have been feeling the pressure of the pandemic, so a day of sledding served as the ideal escape from the house.

“It’s nice to get out with the kids, we've been cooped up in the house for what feels like two years,” said parent Travis Brown.

“It’s just nice to get out, enjoy some of the sun and play with our children."

To offer families a break from the cold, the Cor Van Raay YMCA had plenty of games and activities available.

“We have a bouncy castle, all of our amenities are wide open all day until eight o'clock tonight, and we even have some family play in our child minding space as well,” said YMCA senior operations manager, Scott Boyd.

“So everything's open, we're here for you.”

Based on the amount of people at the YMCA, many families were taking advantage of the added amenities and time off.

“We are going to be in the bouncy castles, and we think this place is a lot of fun, and I think it makes a lot of people enjoy it because they can escape their house whenever they want,” said Brightyn Christensen.

And when Christensen was asked if spending the day at the Y was better than being inside a classroom, the answer was none too surprising.

“Yes, of course it is! I love being here.”

Other families just came to escape the cold.

“Oh we come to the Y all the time, got to love the pool, its awesome, just cause it's inside haha,” said another parent.

For one young family, the day off means getting to experience something special for the first time together.

“We're actually bringing our daughter to come swimming for the first time, so it was something that we wanted to do on family day so we could all do it together,” said new parent Kaitlyn Nesom

“My partner works all during the week, so we wanted to come all together.”

Alberta was the first province to introduce Family Day, but B.C., Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and New Brunswick have since adopted the non-federal statutory holiday.