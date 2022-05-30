It's no scam – the CRA wants their CERB back
If you received COVID-19 benefit money from the Canada Revenue Agency but weren't sure if you qualified for it, be warned that the tax man is coming.
When the pandemic was declared in 2020, the Canadian government rushed out billions in aid to citizens who were forced out of their jobs.
In that flurry of activity, hundreds of thousands of Canadians received the benefit, some even when they weren't supposed to.
Now, the CRA is looking for that money back, two years after it was issued.
Greg Bates is one of the many people who recently opened their email inbox to find a letter from the organization informing him that the money needed to be repaid.
"I was completely shocked," he told CTV News in an interview on Monday.
"I had gotten an assessment back in 2020 that they knew they gave me the $2,000, they're going to go a couple of weeks without sending me any money to make up for that difference. So there's the confusion there."
In the notice, the CRA says Bates was "paid more benefit" that what he was eligible to receive.
It also included details about how much is owed and instructions on how to make payment arrangements if necessary.
Bates says that now, two years after the money went into his account, he thought he was "free and clear."
"Then this shows up and there's less confusion more than anger. I'm confused by the messaging – I don't understand what this debt is all about."
He adds it's also caused a great deal of stress in his life.
"You're suddenly being billed money that, you know, I'm not going to say I have, but it's coming as an unexpected bill."
Some people could have avoided those "unexpected bills" if they just filled out the proper paperwork, says one Calgary accountant.
It's not too late to do that either.
"They should start filing some of their paperwork in and take it back as far as they can," said Doug Gablehaus.
"I'm working currently with one of my clients, they were asked for their $2,000 back, I've opened up their claim again, I've gone right back. And I've submitted the paperwork for them to get over $10,000 back."
REACH OUT TO THE EXPERTS
Canadians who feel overwhelmed by the issue need to pay attention to the letter and reach out to the CRA, says financial experts.
"I know I'm speaking to people just like me – that piece of paper feels like it weighs 5,000 pounds," said Taz Rajan with Bromwich+Smith insolvency trustees.
"But, trust me, opening it is going to be in your in your best interest."
Rajan says the CRA is open to communication about this issue and that's the first thing people should do.
"When you owe money to CRA, CRA has more rights than other lenders do," he said. "They can garnish your paycheck, they can garnish your bank account, they can charge interest and penalty. So, it can sound very, very scary."
On top of talking with the CRA, Rajan also suggests anyone who is concerned about their situation to reach out to businesses like his.
"How do we make this work for your unique situation and your financial situation and then CRA doesn't have to be so big, bad and scary?
"I'm all for normalizing these conversations."
A sign outside the Canada Revenue Agency is seen on May 10, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
'ATTESTATION-BASED APPROACH'
The CRA, in response to inquiries about the issue, said that it understands that the COVID-19 pandemic was "difficult for many Canadians."
It went on to say that in order to disseminate the money as quickly as possible to those who needed it, it counted on applicants telling the truth about their circumstances.
"The Government of Canada selected an attestation-based approach to enable rapid delivery of COVID-19 individual benefits to millions of Canadians. This means that individuals self-declare the information they provide when they apply for the benefits, and the CRA may verify this information at the time of filing and/or at a later date," the emailed statement read.
The agency confirmed that the letter Bates and many other Canadians have received is authentic and there are debts on their CRA accounts that will need to be dealt with.
It also said that it strives to help Canadians struggling with any sort of circumstances.
"We want to help impacted individuals resolve any issues and our agents will work with them on a case-by-case basis. The CRA has expanded provisions to help individuals meet their tax obligations during these difficult times, including flexible payment arrangements."
Anyone who wishes to make a formal request for a reconsideration can do so by contacting the CRA within 30 days of the date of their notice of debt.
The CRA adds that those who applied for the benefits in good faith will not be penalized.
(With files from Kevin Green)
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
National handgun freeze key feature of new firearm-control bill
A national freeze on importing, buying, selling or otherwise transferring handguns is a central feature of firearm-control legislation tabled Monday by the federal Liberals.
Bank of Canada expected to jack up interest rates as inflation persists
Experts predict the Bank of Canada will likely announce another major interest rate boost Wednesday as it tries to rein in runaway inflation.
It's time CAF cedes more control to civilian authorities on sexual offences: Arbour
The Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) has been 'unwilling' and 'unable' to embrace action on military sexual harassment and assault and it's time the body cedes more control to civilian authorities, former Supreme Court Justice Louise Arbour says.
Never-before-seen footage of young Queen released ahead of Platinum Jubilee
Ahead of her Platinum Jubilee celebrating 70 years on the throne, a new documentary has shared previously unseen footage of the early days of Queen Elizabeth II, several years before her coronation.
When could a verdict be reached in Depp-Heard trial?
The jury in the trial between actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard will head back into deliberations on Tuesday, in a case that has spawned widespread attention in media and online. CTVNews.ca spoke to legal analysts about where the case goes from here.
Hurricane Agatha, 1st of Pacific season, is ashore in Mexico
Agatha, the strongest hurricane on record to make landfall in May in the eastern Pacific, swept ashore on a stretch of tourist beaches and fishing towns in southern Mexico on Monday.
Bride sleeps in airport, late for her wedding after major Air Canada flight delay
A bride slept in Toronto airport and was late for her own wedding after a massive Air Canada flight delay left her stranded.
Former Canadian navy officer found guilty of sexual assault aboard historic navy tall ship
A retired Canadian navy officer has been found guilty of assault, sexual assault and uttering threats against a young female cadet aboard a navy sailboat more than a decade and a half ago.
First RCMP supervisor of N.S. mass shooting describes miscue in containing the killer
The Mountie who led the early response to the Nova Scotia mass shooting testified Monday that his plans to block the killer's escape were thrown off by a subordinate's 'misunderstanding' and a crush of competing duties.
Edmonton
-
Electricity rebates for Albertans could arrive in July, gas tax decision not made yet
Nearly three months after Jason Kenney committed to electricity rebates for Albertans, the government is taking heat from the NDP for not paying up yet.
-
Alberta firearms community critical of federal handgun freeze
Members of Calgary's firearms community said the federal government was missing the point with new restrictions announced Monday that they say will undermine their business.
-
'Changes have to be made': Sohi outlines new Chinatown safety plan after community push for action
Mayor Amarjeet Sohi unveiled a new action plan to help make Edmonton's Chinatown community safer for all and revitalize the area, including a grant for area businesses to hire private security.
Vancouver
-
'That sounds disgusting': Disturbing allegations at B.C. undercover police training course
Astonishing allegations of misconduct have surfaced about the behaviour of police during a training program for undercover officers held in downtown Vancouver earlier this month.
-
'It’s COVID plus': B.C.’s pandemic death toll under renewed scrutiny
British Columbia had more excess deaths than any other province in the first year-and-a-half of the pandemic, according to a new analysis renewing scrutiny of just how many of those deaths were due to COVID-19.
-
B.C. fans mourn death of popular Punjabi singer, call for inquiry
Millions around the world are mourning the death of Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, better known as Sidhu Moose Wala, a popular Punjabi singer who rose to fame after making music in Canada.
Atlantic
-
'Lost confidence': Nova Scotia mass shooting inquiry resumes amid public backlash
The Mountie in charge of the RCMP's initial response to the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia began testifying before an inquiry Monday, but the public has been barred from listening.
-
First RCMP supervisor of N.S. mass shooting describes miscue in containing the killer
The Mountie who led the early response to the Nova Scotia mass shooting testified Monday that his plans to block the killer's escape were thrown off by a subordinate's 'misunderstanding' and a crush of competing duties.
-
'It sickens me': Widow of Mountie killed in Moncton shooting angered by Supreme Court decision
The wife of a Mountie who was shot and killed in Moncton, N.B., nearly 10 years ago says she's frustrated and angry with Canada's highest court.
Vancouver Island
-
'Covered in blood': Woman in good spirits after eagle attack in Campbell River, B.C.
A Campbell River, B.C., woman hasn't lost her love for eagles after she was recently attacked by one, leading to a hospital visit.
-
Former Canadian navy officer found guilty of sexual assault aboard historic navy tall ship
A retired Canadian navy officer has been found guilty of assault, sexual assault and uttering threats against a young female cadet aboard a navy sailboat more than a decade and a half ago.
-
B.C. village suspends firefighting services amid staff shortage
A village on the northwest coast of Vancouver Island has temporarily suspended its volunteer fire department amid a shortage of members.
Toronto
-
Mother with sick child left waiting more than 8 hours at Toronto hospital
A Toronto mother is speaking out after she says she waited in a local hospital’s emergency room for more than eight hours with her sick child before travelling home without care.
-
Firefighters battling 3-alarm house fire in Toronto's west end
No injuries have been reported after a three-alarm fire tore through a home and spread to adjoining homes in Toronto's west end Monday evening.
-
Ontario woman with vaccine medical exemption denied boarding at Pearson airport
An Ontario woman is out more than $4,000 after being denied boarding at Toronto Pearson International Airport because she didn't fill out the appropriate vaccine exemption forms.
Montreal
-
Years of media leaks from Quebec anti-corruption squad came from its director, watchdog concludes
A steady drip of media leaks that derailed a high-profile corruption trial came from the very investigator looking into the corruption, according to Quebec’s police watchdog.
-
National handgun freeze key feature of new firearm-control bill
A national freeze on importing, buying, selling or otherwise transferring handguns is a central feature of firearm-control legislation tabled Monday by the federal Liberals.
-
Montreal mass shooting survivors say they're optimistic about new gun-control bill
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau cited recent shootings in Montreal as he announced the sweeping bill, including the death of 15-year-old Meriem Boundaoui. Survivors of the Dawson and Polytechnique shootings said they're hopeful it will make a difference.
Ottawa
-
Power goes back out for thousands in west end
Just moments after Hydro Ottawa provided an update on progress restoring power following the May 21 storm, thousands of customers in Stittsville and Kanata lost power.
-
National handgun freeze key feature of new firearm-control bill
A national freeze on importing, buying, selling or otherwise transferring handguns is a central feature of firearm-control legislation tabled Monday by the federal Liberals.
-
Andrea Horwath rallies crowd in Ottawa hours after Doug Ford visit
Ontario Progressive Conservative leader Doug Ford and NDP leader Andrea Horwath both visited Ottawa on Monday as the provincial election campaign reaches the home stretch.
Kitchener
-
'Nick was my friend, I would never try to stab him': Accused takes the stand in Guelph murder trial
One of the two brothers charged in relation to the death of Nick Tanti is taking the stand in his own defense; the other has had one of his charges dropped.
-
Pride crosswalk vandalized in Ingersoll
A video has been released of a Pride crosswalk in Ingersoll being vandalized over the weekend. It's just the latest incident, targeting the LGBTQAI+ community in Oxford County, over the last few weeks.
-
Five people injured in Wilmot Township crash
A rural road was closed down overnight in Wilmot Township as police conducted an investigation.
Saskatoon
-
Salvation Army 'sprang into action' following Saskatoon condo fire
When a massive blaze consumed a three-storey condo building on Friday night, The Salvation Army was ready to help.
-
National handgun freeze key feature of new firearm-control bill
A national freeze on importing, buying, selling or otherwise transferring handguns is a central feature of firearm-control legislation tabled Monday by the federal Liberals.
-
Sask. Health Authority approves $4.6B budget amid 'challenges in cash flow'
The Saskatchewan Health Authority faces many challenges in achieving a balanced budget this year, according to an administration briefing note to the board at its May 27 meeting.
Northern Ontario
-
More new faces in Sudbury needing help, many young families
The need to help vulnerable people and families struggling with the cost of living is evident in Sudbury, advocates say.
-
Canada officially recognizes northern Ont. First Nation
Beaverhouse First Nation, in northern Ontario near Kirkland Lake, has been fighting to be recognized as a rights-bearing Indigenous community for more than three decades—and those efforts recently came to fruition.
-
Moose calf recovering after being hit by transport
Recently, the Ontario Provincial Police came to the aid of a young moose calf that had been hit on a northern Ontario highway.
Winnipeg
-
Woman dead, two others in hospital after car crashes into tree: Winnipeg police
One woman is dead and two other people are in unstable condition after a car crashed into a tree on Monday.
-
Overland flood warning expanded as more rain is set to hit southeastern Manitoba
An overland flood warning that was issued on Sunday has been expanded in Manitoba as parts of the province prepare to see up to 75 millimetres of rain over the next 48 hours.
-
Manitoba to bring in bill to increase minimum wage
A new bill introduced by the Manitoba government would give them the power to implement larger increases to the province’s minimum wage.
Regina
-
'Throw them out': Strawberries sold in Sask. linked to hepatitis outbreak
Organic strawberries sold in Saskatchewan have been linked to a hepatitis A outbreak.
-
Close Cuts for Cancer breaks fundraising record
Brayden Ottenbriet’s Close Cuts for Cancer celebrated its’ 25th anniversary and set a new record this weekend, raising $66,863.10.
-
Yorkton Film Festival wraps up 75th edition, turns eyes to 2023
Yorkton’s 75th annual Yorkton Film Festival has now come and gone, but it’s made a lasting impression on not just Canada’s filmmakers, but also the community of Yorkton.