CALGARY -- Now that hundreds of thousands of Alberta children are out of school for the near future and the list of closed facilities continues to grow, many parents are concerned about safety when it comes to sending their children outside.

Alberta Health Services says the anxiety is understandable, but it encourages families to limit social interaction whenever possible.

"Particularly where it will be hard to maintain social distance and expose you and your child to surfaces that may not be sanitary," officials said in an email to CTV News.

Parents should also be aware of younger children and how they just might not be able to control some of their habits.

"Younger kids are also much more likely to put objects in their mouth and share with each other. This can easily result in exposure to illness."

Instead of keeping them inside, AHS says parents should take some simple steps to protect their children.

"If you are considering going to an outdoor playground, we recommend cleaning your and your child’s hands with hand sanitizer at the end of your playground visit before travelling home, and immediately washing your and your child’s hands with warm soapy water when you get home."

For parents who are continuing to send their children to an approved dayhome, AHS advises them to speak with their care provider about what steps they are taking to properly clean and disinfect their home and the toys children play with.

"Be sure to wash your child’s hands immediately upon returning home from his or her dayhome facility."