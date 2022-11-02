Jackknifed semi blocks QEII Highway near Innisfail

RCMP are asking drivers to avoid the QEII Highway at Innisfail as a jackknifed semi has brought northbound and southbound traffic to a standstill.

Mounties say the commercial transport truck left the highway shortly before 5 a.m.

As of 6:30 a.m., the section of the highway along the central Alberta town is considered impassable and motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes.

RCMP have not provided an estimated time for the removal of the semi.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as details are confirmed.