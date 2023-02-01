January's new listings hit level not seen since the late 90s: Calgary realty board

A stock photo shows a newly-built home in a residential community. (Pexels/Binyamin Mellish) A stock photo shows a newly-built home in a residential community. (Pexels/Binyamin Mellish)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Mexico zoo director killed, cooked 4 pygmy goats for party

The former director of a zoo in southern Mexico killed four of the zoo's pygmy goats and served them up at a Christmas-season party, authorities said.The former director of a zoo in southern Mexico killed four of the zoo's pygmy goats and served them up at a Christmas-season party, authorities said.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina