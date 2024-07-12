JBS Foods Canada to produce 7 million kilograms of beef patties with new expansion

An incentive program from the Alberta government is making it possible for a major beef processing plant in Brooks to increase its production capacity.

Under the Agri-Processing Investment Tax Credit, which was introduced in spring 2023, JBS Foods Canada says it will invest $90 million to build a new beef patty processing line and fulfillment centre in at its facility.

The expansion means the company will be able to supply Western Canadian restaurants with an additional seven million kilograms of beef patties every year.

"We are so pleased to be making this more than $90 million investment at our Brooks beef processing facility," said JBS Foods Canada president Celio Fritche in a news release.

"It significantly enhances our value-added processing and fulfilment capabilities and was possible in no small part due to Alberta's tax credit for agri-processors."

Premier Danielle Smith said the company provides jobs to many Albertans that live in Brooks.

"This expansion is great news for JBS, Brooks and Alberta as a whole, showing the importance of our Agri-Processing Investment Tax Credit. Our local and provincial economies are growing and that's exciting to see," she said.

JBS Foods Canada will also be building an expanded warehouse to accommodate for the increased production.

Work on both projects are already underway and expect to be completed by fall 2025.