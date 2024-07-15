CALGARY
Calgary

    • Jennifer Lawrence to film movie in Alberta later this summer

    Jennifer Lawrence attends the 35th annual GLAAD Media Awards at the New York Hilton Midtown on Saturday, May 11, 2024, in New York. (Photo by CJ Rivera/Invision/AP) Jennifer Lawrence attends the 35th annual GLAAD Media Awards at the New York Hilton Midtown on Saturday, May 11, 2024, in New York. (Photo by CJ Rivera/Invision/AP)
    Share

    A new movie staring Jennifer Lawrence will be filming in Alberta later this summer.

    According to the Directors Guild of Canada, the film – called Die, My Love – will be in production from Aug. 12 to Oct. 8.

    IMDB indicates the movie will starJennifer Lawrence (The Hunger Games, American Hustle), and will tell the story of a mother struggling to maintain her sanity as she battles psychosis while living in a remote and forgotten rural area.  

    The movie will be directed by Lynne Ramsay, perhaps best known for her work directing the 2011 drama We Need to Talk About Kevin, staring Tilda Swinton, John C. Reilly and Ezra Miller.

    It's also written, in part, by Ramsay, in addition to Ariana Harwicz and Enda Walsh.

    IMDB says the Die, My Love will be filmed in Calgary, and describes it as a comedy, drama, horror and thriller.

    It's one of seven upcoming projects Lawrence's name is tied to on IMDB.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    U.S. judge dismisses Trump classified documents case

    The U.S. federal judge presiding over the classified documents case of former president Donald Trump in Florida dismissed the prosecution on Monday, siding with defence lawyers who said the special counsel who filed the charges was illegally appointed.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News