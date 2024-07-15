Jennifer Lawrence to film movie in Alberta later this summer

A new movie staring Jennifer Lawrence will be filming in Alberta later this summer.

According to the Directors Guild of Canada, the film – called Die, My Love – will be in production from Aug. 12 to Oct. 8.

IMDB indicates the movie will starJennifer Lawrence (The Hunger Games, American Hustle), and will tell the story of a mother struggling to maintain her sanity as she battles psychosis while living in a remote and forgotten rural area.

The movie will be directed by Lynne Ramsay, perhaps best known for her work directing the 2011 drama We Need to Talk About Kevin, staring Tilda Swinton, John C. Reilly and Ezra Miller.

It's also written, in part, by Ramsay, in addition to Ariana Harwicz and Enda Walsh.

IMDB says the Die, My Love will be filmed in Calgary, and describes it as a comedy, drama, horror and thriller.

It's one of seven upcoming projects Lawrence's name is tied to on IMDB.