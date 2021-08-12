CALGARY -- With the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in full throttle, the Winnipeg Jets have become the first Canadian NHL team to set some ground rules early about who will get in to watch them play during the 2021-22 season.

The Jets, under Manitoba health guidelines will sell their arena to 100 per cent capacity for hockey and other events.

The catch is that everyone must have proof of being fully vaccinated or they won't get in.

Season ticket holder Dr. Anmol Kapoor hopes the Calgary Flames do the same thing but he wasn't about to wait for their response.

Dr. Kapoor and his family have four tickets but won't be renewing for 2021-22.

Dr. Kapoor says he has an 11-year-old daughter who isn't vaccinated because she's not eligible.

He says it's too risky to have her in an arena if people aren't fully vaccinated.

"Am I comfortable putting my family at risk? I'm not," Kapoor told CTV.

"So I chose (that) because of that ... we don't want to go ahead and renew our Flames games season tickets. So we advised the Flames to cancel that."

So far the Flames will only say, "We aren't in a position to make any comments on that at this point."

DIVISIVE ISSUE

One thing is clear, this issue is proving as divisive as the pandemic response itself.

CTV News spoke to hockey fans to get their take.

"We've definitely put worse things in our body than that," said Jacob, who described himself as a fan of the game. "So if I've got to go see a hockey game then I guess that's what I'm going to do."

Megan cheers for the Flames and said vaccine status should not be a prerequisite for entry.

"I think it's a personal preference and that should be kept private," she said.

Montreal Canadiens fan Ismail was on the fence about the issue.

"I think it's pretty tricky to be honest," he said. "When it's gathered indoors I feel like it's a little different than when it's outside."

"It's easier to catch it (indoors)," he added. "Even though we're vaccinated, you can still transmit it to people so that's why it's a bit tricky. Yeah it's tough."

Critical care physician Noel Gibney applauded what the Jets are doing and encouraged more business to do the same thing.

"I think that certainly stimulates individuals who are not vehemently opposed for political or other reasons to get the vaccine and if they've had one shot to get the second," he said.

With NHL training camps starting up in September, the Flames will no doubt have to make a decision on vaccination status sooner rather than later.