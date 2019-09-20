It’s the latest fast food craze to come to Canada and it’s finally arrived in Calgary.

Jollibee, the wildly popular Filipino restaurant, officially opened at 7 a.m. Friday at Pacific Place Mall in the 900 block of 36th Street Northeast.

More than 200 people were in line before the opening and the store instituted rules in an attempt to keep the line moving smoothly and ensure customers wouldn't go home empty-handed. Management restricted purchases to a maximum of $60 and prohibited individual customers from ordering more than two buckets of Jolly Crispy Chicken, 10 Yum Burgers or 10 Peach Mango Pies.

Tim Nixon, who was first in line, arrived at 7 p.m. Wednesday after being convinced by his girlfriend.

"I didn't think this was going to be such a big deal when I started doing this the other day," said Nixon. "It turned out to be a huge deal."

Nixon says he appreciates the tent that was erected outside the store in the hours before the opening as he faced cold, wet weather during his first day of camping out.

Barong-clad Funko Pop! figures were handed out to those in line carrying the most unique banners and posters with the hashtag #ItsOurTurn, and the first 50 people in line who made a $25 purchase received a year’s supply of Jolly Crispy Chicken, which equates to a six-piece bucket each month.

Considered a fast-food staple in the Philippines, where there are more than 1,300 locations, the first Canadian location opened in Winnipeg in 2016.

"As a major cosmopolitan area and Alberta's largest city, Calgary is a key stepping stone in our expansion across Canada," said Beth Dela Cruz, president of JFC Brands North America. ""To our Calgary family who have been eagerly awaiting the opening of this store, we look forward to welcoming you this Friday. It's your turn."

Jollibee plans to open more than 100 locations in Canada within the next five years. There are currently 4,500 Jollibee locations worldwide with stores in 21 countries.