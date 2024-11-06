CALGARY
Calgary

    • Julian Black Antelope shows missing chapter in 'Secret History: Women Warriors'

    Share

    Actor and producer Julian Black Antelope saw a missing chapter in history books—the role of Indigenous women.

    "I just wondered why there wasn't more reference to them in mainstream academia," Black Antelope told CTV News.

    He's filled that thirst for information with his new APTN docu-drama series, Secret History: Women Warriors.

    "As one of the elders put it, for every intrepid explorer that came through here that we all know by name, it was definitely an Indigenous woman that kept them alive and educated them and taught them how to survive," says Black Antelope.

    Actor and producer Julian Black Antelope saw a missing chapter in history books—the role of Indigenous women.

    The Alberta actor may be familiar to viewers for his role in NCIS: Origins, in which he portrays a medical examiner.

    "I get to educate myself to a lot of medical terminology and things that I find interesting as a person myself. So, it's a good fit."

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    4 ways in which Donald Trump's election was historic

    Donald Trump's election victory was history-making in several respects, even as his defeat of U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris prevented other firsts. She would have been the nation's first Black and South Asian woman to be president.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News