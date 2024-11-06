Julian Black Antelope shows missing chapter in 'Secret History: Women Warriors'

Actor and producer Julian Black Antelope saw a missing chapter in history books—the role of Indigenous women.

"I just wondered why there wasn't more reference to them in mainstream academia," Black Antelope told CTV News.

He's filled that thirst for information with his new APTN docu-drama series, Secret History: Women Warriors.

"As one of the elders put it, for every intrepid explorer that came through here that we all know by name, it was definitely an Indigenous woman that kept them alive and educated them and taught them how to survive," says Black Antelope.

Actor and producer Julian Black Antelope saw a missing chapter in history books—the role of Indigenous women.

The Alberta actor may be familiar to viewers for his role in NCIS: Origins, in which he portrays a medical examiner.

"I get to educate myself to a lot of medical terminology and things that I find interesting as a person myself. So, it's a good fit."