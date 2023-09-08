Jupiter Theatre teams up with Calgary circus artists on The Time Machinist

It appears to be circus season in Calgary.

Last week, the iconic Cirque du Soleil opened Kooza on the Stampede Grounds in its trademark Big Tent.

Friday night, Jupiter Theatre and Le Cirque de la Nuit are teaming up to premiere a new work called The Time Machinist at the iconic Grand Theatre in downtown Calgary.

It's an all-ages circus theatre production that blends the past and time travel to take a trip through the ages.

In a release, Le Cirque de la Nuit’s Artistic Director Kelley Matley said, “We've long dreamt of creating an all-ages circus theatre production that not only delivers awe-inspiring circus spectacles but embodies our vision to provide innovative, immersive experiences to our audiences by breaking the rules of traditional theatre norms.

"We’re excited to create space for people to expect the unexpected with this show!”

The Time Machinist at the Grand, Sept. 8-10

For Jupiter Theatre artistic director Andrew Cooper, who recently re-imagined the horror classic Frankenstein and also spent time as a puppeteer on Fraggle Rock, finally joining a circus feels like a good decision.

"I’ve always been fascinated by the circus. I’ve even directed and produced a circus-theatre show before with Chimera Theatre in British Columbia," said Cooper. "The performers we’re working with are world-class. They’re really going to dazzle people, no matter how old they are. I’m excited to explore circus in the theatre again, and can’t wait to thrill Calgary’s audiences with this show."

The Time Machinist runs Friday through Sunday at The Grand, with Friday and Saturday performances at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, there will be a pair of 2:30 p.m.matinees.

Tickets are available through The Grand Box Office online or by calling 403-205-2922.