CALGARY -- Country music fans have reason to cheer following the unveiling of the lineup for Country Thunder Alberta 2020.

The three-day festival at Prairie Winds Park in northeast Calgary will be headlined by CMA Duo of the Year Dan & Shay and multi-platinum selling Kane Brown while superstar Keith Urban is slated to close out the festival with a Sunday evening performance.

CFL Grey Cup halftime show entertainer Keith Urban speaks to the media in Calgary, Alta., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

"To be able to come back to Alberta and give this lineup to the fans is Calgary is really special for all of us," said Troy Vollhoffer, CEO of Country Thunder Music Festivals in a statement released Thursday morning. "Five years after we debuted here, these folks have come to embody the spirit of our festivals and Calgary has become a second home to us."

The 2020 Country Thunder Alberta lineup is set to include:

Chad Brownlee

Russell Dickerson

James Barker Band

Clay Walker

Tenille Townes

Lonestar

Washboard Union

Aaron Goodvin

Tenille Arts

Jade Eagleson

MacKenzie Porter

Additional artists will be added to the lineup in the coming months.

Tickets for the festival, which runs Aug 21 – 23, are available at Country Thunder Alberta

In this Sept. 22, 2018, file photo, country singer Kane Brown poses in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)