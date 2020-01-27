CALGARY -- The province’s final installment of its series of Fair Deal Panel meetings will take place Monday evening in Airdrie.

The town hall was originally supposed to take place on Jan. 15 but was postponed after the death of panel member and First Nations leader Jason Goodstriker.

Goodstriker was a councillor with the Blood Tribe and a former Alberta Regional Chief for the Assembly of First Nations.

The Kenney government has been holding the panels to consult with Albertans on ways to secure a fair deal in Canadian federation by way of giving the province a bigger voice on the national stage, increase power over areas of provincial jurisdiction and advancing economic interests.

Ideas for that include withdrawing from the Canada Pension Plan in favour of a new provincial agency, creating a separate police service and establishing a formalized provincial constitution.

Premier Kenney has threatened a referendum on federal equalization payments and says he will continue to fight for a "fair deal" with Ottawa.

These meetings come at a time when the "Wexit" movement continues to grow. Earlier this month, Wexit Canada became an eligible political party at the federal level with its headquarters located in Leduc, Alta., according to Elections Canada.

However, it seems the Federal Liberals are paying more attention to the west. Calgary was recently visited by Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, Jim Carr — the federal government’s special representative for the Prairies — and Finance Minister Bill Morneau.

Monday’s panel meeting will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Airdrie’s Town and Country Centre. Albertans can also submit their input online.