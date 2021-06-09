CALGARY -- At 31 per cent, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has the lowest level of support among provincial leaders in Canada, according to a recent poll conducted by the Angus Reid Institute

That’s significantly down from when he took office as in June 2019, polling put his approval at 61 per cent.

The latest poll comes after Kenney has endured months of criticism and anger from both sides of the political spectrum over the handling of pandemic restrictions.

Just three months ago, a similar poll found 39 per cent of Albertans approved of his track record.

When asked about the recent poll at a news conference Wednesday on supporting Alberta’s clean energy sector, Kenney sidestepped the question.

"We’re not here today to talk about politics," he said.

"Obviously there has been a very polarized debate in Alberta, more than any other province on COVID, with a large segment of the population thinking that we should have had much lighter public health restrictions and a large segment thinking we should have had much tougher public health restrictions."

Kenney says he’s excited by the Conference Board of Canada’s recent report citing GDP growth in Alberta is expected to climb this year and next, leading the country.

“All I can tell you is I can’t wait for us to open for summer, and get past COVID, to a great Alberta summer, and to start to see the fruits of our economic policies,” said Kenney.

Alberta had among the highest COVID-19 numbers in North America last month as case counts soared.

Kenney himself has even apologized this week for breaking distancing guidelines at an outdoor patio dinner, atop the ‘Sky Palace’ in Edmonton on June 1.

Conducted June 2-7, the nationwide poll surveyed 4,948 people, with 600 being from Alberta. The margin of error was +/- 4 per cent.

Seven per cent of respondents ‘strongly approved’ of Jason Kenney while 24 per cent ‘moderately approved’ of the job he is doing.

On health care, Kenney received an approval rating of 33 per cent, the economy 29 percent. On the pandemic itself he received 33 per cent assurance.

When it comes to finances and economic deficits, the Kenney government received a 26 per cent approval, while the environment saw his government receive a 38 per cent rating.

Of the Albertans polled, 46 per cent say the economy is the most important issue to them, followed by health care and energy.

Respondents were also asked who they would vote for in the next provincial election if one were called today. Of the 600 Albertans surveyed, 502 have already made their minds up with 41 per cent say their intent would be to vote for the NDP while only 30 per cent would vote UCP, another 20 per cent voting Wildrose Independence Party.

Premier Brian Pallister of Manitoba and Premier Doug Ford in Ontario also sit at 33 per cent and 35 per cent approval ratings respectively.

Ford has seen the largest slide as he had 70 per cent approval in the spring of 2020.



