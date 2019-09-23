

CTV News Calgary





Premier Jason Kenney has announced the province's budget will be tabled in the coming weeks.

According to Kenney, the upcoming budget will be released October 24. Kenney says the budget leans on the recommendations of the MacKinnon Report and will include no reductions to education or health department spending.

Kenney says saving will be found by reprofiling from low priority areas to front line services and his government plans to minimize layoffs by maximizing attrition.

