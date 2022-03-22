Kerby Centre hosts fundraiser for Ukraine

The cafe at the Kerby Centre held a fundraiser to raise funds in support of the people of Ukraine Tuesday.

The centres' cafe offered up Ukrainian-inspired dishes such as pierogi, borscht and sausages. Entertainment also included a traditional Ukrainian dance for centre seniors.

Kerby Centre CEO Larry Mathieson said fundraisers are not unknown to them as they are a charity but this one is absolutely needed. "We felt it would be only fitting if we did an event for seniors that was a fundraiser for Ukraine."

Mathieson said they hope to raise over $5000 for relief efforts. “We’re actually running this fundraiser both in Calgary and Medicine Hat. We operate the Veiner Centre in Medicine Hat and between the two centres we’ve sold over 300 tickets.”

Tickets for the events were sold for $20. Kerby Centre has partnered with the Red Cross to get the funds over to Ukraine.

"Our seniors are quite interested in what’s going on around them and they want to support worldwide efforts," Mathieson said.