Kid in the Hall explores emotional fallout of pandemic in 'Dark Purple Slice'

Kids in the Hall member Bruce McCullough is back in his home town, premiering a new play as part of the High Performance Rodeo.

McCullough got his start at Loose Moose Theatre in Calgary before moving to Toronto and joining Kids in the Hall.

The new play is called Dark Purple Slice.

McCullough said in an interview with CTV News that while there’s lots of laughter, the audience can also expect an emotional punch from Dark Purple Slice.

“I love stand-ups, but I don’t want to just come out and do stand-up for 65 minutes and say, ‘Good night!’” he said. “I want to take people on a journey. If they’re going to spend 70 minutes with me, I think they want something more than laughs – and I think that’s something that surprises them.”

In Dark Purple Slice, McCullough explores the emotional havoc inspired by the pandemic.

“Dark humour gets us through the very tough times we have in life,” he said. “So there’s some conversation about a couple things that happened to me and my family during COVID.

“It’s just how we all get through all the kind of crappy things in life using our gallows humour.”

While it’s a one-man show, Craig Northey from the Odds provides live music.

Dark Purple Slice has performances Friday and Saturday night at Arts Commons.

The High Performance Rodeo continues through Sunday, Feb. 4.

