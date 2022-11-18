'Kids are getting sick': Calgary parents file complaint over air quality in schools

As respiratory illness cases skyrocket in Calgary schools, several parents have come together to file a complaint regarding ventilation concerns.

The group, known as Fresh Air Schools, is concerned with what they say is the Calgary Board of Education's ongoing unwillingness to provide accurate information regarding air quality and ventilation systems.

Amanda Hu, a group spokesperson, says requests for documented proof from the CBE have been unfruitful.

"It's kind of frustrating at this point that we've been asking these questions for three years now and still getting the same answers that don't answer those questions," said Hu. "Kids are suffering now because the absence rates are through the roof and kids are getting sick and missing school. That doesn't really help for their outcomes."

Fresh Air Schools is also displeased and confused as to why parents were not permitted to supply schools with portable air filtration systems for use in the classroom.

The complaint, which was submitted to the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta, claims the school board has not met the requirement for introducing high-quality ventilation systems.

In a statement to CTV News sent Friday, CBE officials say MERV 13 filters were installed in schools in the spring wherever possible and that Alberta Labour, Occupational Health and Safety and Alberta Health Services have inspected schools to ensure they're in full compliance with government recommendations.

Earlier this week, the CBE began posting the student absentee rates for each of its schools online.

According to the board, some schools are reporting upward of 30 per cent of students are currently out sick and some schools are scrambling to cover teacher absences related to illness.

With files from CTV News Calgary's Austin Lee