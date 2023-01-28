Kolby Hay stops 44 shots for first career shutout as Oil Kings blank Hitmen 3-0

The Hitmen ran into a hot goalie in Edmonton Friday night, dropping a 3-0 decision to the Edmonton Oil Kings.

Goalie Kolby Hay was the story of the night, stopping all 44 shots for his first career WHL shutout.

Brayden Peters stopped 27 of 30 shots for the Hitmen.

Edmonton shut out Calgary 3-0 in a game at Rogers Place Friday night. (Photo: Twitter@WHLHitmen)

Gavin Hodnett, Dawson Seitz and Noah Boyko, on an empty netter, scored for Edmonton

Calgary's special teams weren't so special, failing to score on seven power play opportunities. They did kill off both Oil King power plays.

The Hitmen are back in Calgary Saturday, taking on the Saskatoon Blades at 2 p.m. at the Seven Chiefs Sportsplex on Tsuut'ina Nation.

The Hitmen return to the Saddledome Sunday, taking on the Winnipeg Ice at 4 p.m.

The Oil Kings' next game is Sunday at 4 p.m. as well, when they take on the Lethbridge Hurricanes at Rogers Place.