The 2019 Cochrane Labour Day Parade was a little bit bigger, a little bit brighter, and followed a route that was the reverse of previous years' parades.

The 51st annual parade, which took place Monday, had 80 entries, setting a record for its most ever.

This year's parade marshall were the Activettes, 50 local women whose objectives are to make Cochrane a better place for all who live there.

They engage in charitable welfare and civic work to enhance the community, which the parade's producers sought to pay tribute to.

“They do a food bank, toy drive and they help out in so many different initiatives,” said Marina Chabbert, Chair of the Cochrane and Area Events Society, the producers of the event.

“They are a volunteer group as well, so we want to shine a spotlight on them this year.”

The parade ran in conjunction with the Cochrane Lions Rodeo which is in its 53rd year.

This year's parade route was reversed, in order to draw larger crowds to streets like historic First Street, which saw less foot traffic when it was the last street the parade in previous editions of the Labour Day parade.