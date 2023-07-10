Lake Louise resort reopens following staff accommodation fire

The gondola and food services reopened at Lake Louise Mountain Resort on Monday, one week after a massive fire destroyed its staff accommodation.

The fire took the home of 172 seasonal staff, many of them from across Canada and around the world.

Over the past week, the resort has worked to find temporary lodging for staff and help to replace missing documents as well as distribute financial aid.

"People can still donate to the Bow Valley Emergency Fund, and that's through the Banff Canmore Foundation," said Leigha Stankewich with the resort.

"Those funds raised are going directly to the residents affected.

"We actually have been seeing that there's still some stuff needed -- luggage and Rubbermaid bins for storage are some of the requested items."

While the gondola, many food services and hiking are all available now, guided hikes, e-bike rentals and two restaurants remain closed.

Many front-line positions are now being staffed by administrative employees and the resort says it wants to give those affected by the fire the time they need to sort out their lives and decide on next steps.

Decisions are expected in the next couple of weeks on short- and long-term solutions to staff housing.

A 40-year-old man has been charged with deliberately starting the fire that destroyed the large log residence.