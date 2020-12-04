CALGARY -- Lake Louise Ski Resort confirmed it has a COVID-19 outbreak Friday, but it will remain open.

The outbreak was one of 12 new outbreaks in the Calgary zone reported Friday by Dr. Deena Hinshaw at her COVID-19 update.

According to a statement sent later Friday by Alberta Health Services, Lake Louise Ski Resort reported six cases overall, with four recovered and two remaining active.

All the confirmed cases were staff members, a ski resort spokesperson confirmed in an email to CTV News.

The staff were spread out among four different accomodation buildings throughout the Bow Valley, Each of them went into isolation as soon as they tested positive.

"We have done proactive testing of staff in our two largest staff accomodations over the last two days and are continuing to do so with others through the weekend," said Lake Louise's Dan Markham. "Our hope is to proactively test all of our staff so that we can ensure a safe environment for them and our guests at the ski resort. We feel confident that this testing and the COVID-19 protocols that we have in place at the resort will keep everyone safe."

No other information was made available about dates that the employees last worked.

Other new outbreaks were reported at the following:

Long term care facilities:

* Cambridge Manor, Calgary (n/a)

* Carewest Signal Pointe, Calgary (n/a)

* Intercare Southwood, Calgary (two active)

Supportive living/home living sites:

* Academy of Aging, Calgary (one active, one recovered)

* Carewest Rouleau Manor, Calgary (two active)

* Covenant Care St. Teresa Place, Calgary (three active, one recovered)

* Graduated Supports Calgary (three active)

* United Active Living at Fish Creedk, Calgary (five recovered)

* Vecova Huntertown, Calgary (Six recovered)

* Wood's Homes Phoenix, Calgary (Two active)

Other facilities and settings:

* Italian Centre Shop (11 recovered)

Hinshaw reported 1,828 new cases Friday, with the positivity rate increasing to 10.5 per cent.

"This positivity rate is grim milestone and one that should concern us all," Hinshaw said. "I want to stress the seriousness of the rise in cases numbers we are seeing, and how crucial it is that we reduce the spread and bend the curve back down."