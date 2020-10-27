CALGARY -- The lifts at Lake Louise are set to start Thursday, which marks the earliest-ever opening for the ski resort west of Calgary.

Officials say both the Glacier Chair and Grizzly Gondola will be open, along with seven runs.

"Plus the Lodge of Ten Peaks and WhiskeyJack lodges with be open with both the main cafeteria and Slopeside Café open," read a release.

"Everyone’s favorite, the Powder Keg will open Friday and the best Sushi & Ramen restaurant in the Park, Kuma Yama, opens Saturday."

Health measures will be in place due to the ongoing pandemic, meaning:

Masks will be required on all lifts, in lift lines, and in the lodges when not eating or drinking, and;

Unless you have a locker your bags cannot be left in the lodges;

Visitors are asked to pick up season passes, Lake Louise Plus Cards and days tickets before arriving, "to minimize your time in the lodge and get you on to the mountain quicker."

New this season will be the Summit Chair, running up the ridge of Whitehorn Mountain, and the West Bowl, which will add 480 acres of terrain.