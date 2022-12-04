Lake Louise still a possible site for future men's downhills, says Alpine Canada CEO

The lodge at Lake Louise ski resort is seen after the second training run of the Men's Downhill in Lake Louise, Alta. was cancelled due to a power problem resulting in the limited use of chairlifts on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward The lodge at Lake Louise ski resort is seen after the second training run of the Men's Downhill in Lake Louise, Alta. was cancelled due to a power problem resulting in the limited use of chairlifts on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

'I am not a criminal': Habs goalie Carey Price speaks against controversial firearms bill

Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price has taken a stance against Ottawa's controversial Bill C-21, which would refine the definition of prohibited assault-style firearms -- drawing the ire of Canadian hunters who say the definition would outlaw weapons used within their practice. Meanwhile, the Liberals have repeatedly stated their intention is not to go after hunters but to restrict certain firearms designed for the "battlefield."

Why is it taking so long for Ukraine to join NATO? Experts weigh in

After Russia annexed four regions of Ukraine in September amid its ongoing invasion of the eastern European country, Ukraine announced it had signed an accelerated application to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. Will Ukraine become a NATO member anytime soon? CTVNews.ca turned to experts on Russia's war in Ukraine to better understand.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

  • 'I am not a criminal': Habs goalie Carey Price speaks against controversial firearms bill

    Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price has taken a stance against Ottawa's controversial Bill C-21, which would refine the definition of prohibited assault-style firearms -- drawing the ire of Canadian hunters who say the definition would outlaw weapons used within their practice. Meanwhile, the Liberals have repeatedly stated their intention is not to go after hunters but to restrict certain firearms designed for the "battlefield."

    Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price, who is on the long term injury reserve list, speaks to the media at the team’s practice facility Monday, October 24, 2022 in Brossard, Que. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

  • Minister angered over vandalism causing phone outages in La Tuque, Que.

    Despite the thousands of kilometres that separate Quebec from Germany and Belgium, that didn't stop federal minister François-Philippe Champagne from reacting strongly to the major blackout that deprived residents of La Tuque, in the Mauricie region, of their access to residential telephone lines and the Internet for several hours on Saturday.

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina