CALGARY -- Wild ice skating season usually only lasts a few days every year.

It's the time of year when conditions allow the lakes to freeze over and give a crystal-clear view below with no snow in sight.

Many skaters on Lake Minnewanka on Monday said it’s the best time to skate.

"You can see the bottom, you can see the fish swimming around underneath," said Banff resident Corey Fedrau, who has been skating on the lake for 22 years.

"I’ve skated it numerous times, end to end, which is a lot of fun."

The journey, Fedrau said, is a little more than 40 kilometres round trip.

When he skates on open lakes, Fedrau comes prepared, bringing ropes, ice anchors and extra clothes. One year he fell through the ice.

"First initial drop in you get that rush of the cold and then basically you just got to slow your breathing down, clear your mind, get yourself set up ready to pull yourself out," said Fedrau.

Fedrau said a small six-inch ice anchor came in handy when he fell through.

"I’ve used it many times and it's what saved my life," he said.

According to Parks Canada, ice should be at least 15 centimetres thick for skating or walking alone and 20 centimetres for groups or games. A minimum is 25 centimetres of ice should be in place for safe snowmobiling.

Phil Mathewson has been to Lake Minnewanka several times in the summer, but has never skated the lake. He's seen it many times on social media and thought Monday was the ideal time to check it out.

"If the wind is right and the water underneath is flowing and it gets super clear and super flat — you don’t really expect it," said Mathewson.

"You see it every now and again but (people tell me) it's pretty rare."

Only about half of Lake Minnewanka is frozen solid, the other half is open water.

Ice safety tips from the Red Cross say clear blue ice is the strongest for skating, while white opaque ice, or snow ice, is half as strong, as opaque ice is formed by wet snow freezing over the ice. Grey is not safe.

The forecast calls for snowfall this week heading into the weekend, which could put an end to the wild ice season at Lake Minnewanka.