CALGARY -- Drivers are being told to avoid a route in southwest Calgary after a large sinkhole appeared in the road.

Crews are at the scene on Southland Drive between 14 Street and Elbow Drive S.W.

They were first called to the scene at 5:30 a.m.

The hole is approximately three metres wide and, at one point Wednesday morning, two vehicles became stuck when the drivers attempted to avoid it.

No one was injured and the cars have since been removed, but the issue remains. Police are on scene to make sure no one else runs into it.

There are no details about what exactly caused the sinkhole, but city workers say it could have been due to a water main break.

It's not known when Southland Drive will be reopened.

