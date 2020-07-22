CALGARY -- The Haskayne School of Business has teamed up with Mitacs to launch a business strategy internship.

The program will provide real world experience and career connections for students. Business and non-profits will benefit from the graduate and undergraduate students apply newly learned skills.

"This is a very unique opportunity for our school so we can extend our engagement with the business community," said Kaili Xu, director of student success at the Haskayne School of Business.

Students will benefit greatly and new business are applying for participation within the program.

"It’s a great opportunity for students to apply their knowledge and build up their portfolio so that they are more employable after they graduate."

There are 50 spaces for companies to apply.

Students will receive a total of $10,000 for the four-month internship.