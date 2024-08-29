Lawyer who represented 'Freedom Convoy' organizers appointed to Alberta police review board

A lawyer who previously represented “Freedom Convoy” organizers has been appointed to an Alberta government police review board.

Brendan Miller, based in Calgary, was appointed to the Law Enforcement Review Board on Aug. 27, via a Government of Alberta order in council.

“As my appointment to the Law Enforcement Review Board (LERB) is to a quasi-judicial position, it would be inappropriate for me to give a substantive response to your queries,” Miller said in an email when asked for comment about the appointment.

He directed further inquiries to the Office of the Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness.

CTV News asked the minister’s office for comment on Miller’s appointment and his role representing Freedom Corp. during the Public Order Emergency Commission hearings.

“Mr. Miller was appointed to the Law Enforcement Review Board (LERB) as the most qualified candidate and brings over a decade of experience as a litigation and appellate lawyer at all levels of Court in Canada as well as numerous tribunals, commissions and boards,” Heather Jenkins, acting press secretary for Mike Ellis, minister of public safety and emergency services, said in an emailed statement.

“Alberta’s government is confident that Mr. Miller’s experience and wealth of knowledge will serve as an asset to the LERB.”

Miller represented the core Freedom Convoy organizers at the Public Order Emergency Commission. He was notably asked to leave the meeting room following a tense exchange with the commissioner overseeing the proceedings.

A defamation suit filed against Miller by a lobbying firm due to comments made during the hearing was resolved outside of court last year.

“There are many Albertans who could serve on the Law Enforcement Review Board and help uphold public trust in police,” Alberta NDP justice critic Irfan Sabir said in an emailed statement.

“Danielle Smith has appointed the lawyer for the convoy protest to the board, who was ejected from the Rouleau Commission by security for unruly behaviour. This appears to be yet another attempt to please the far right of the party, and it shows just how far from mainstream Alberta society the UCP has drifted.”

The LERB hears appeals on decisions about police officer complaints and the cancellation of peace officer appointments, according to the province’s website.

With files from CTVNews.ca’s Rachel Aiello and The Canadian Press