'Less drama': Calgary legislature member first candidate for Alberta NDP leadership
The Alberta NDP leadership race formally began Monday, with Calgary legislature member Kathleen Ganley the first to announce she wants the top job.
Ganley, who served as Alberta's justice minister when the NDP held office between 2015 and 2019, told a news conference she's running to replace current leader Rachel Notley.
Ganley, flanked by seven caucus members, said Premier Danielle Smith’s governing United Conservatives have been "all flash and no substance" with their policies.
"What this province needs is less drama. It needs experienced, competent leadership focused on what matters. I think we win Calgary by offering a vision of the future, by offering our vision for an economic future that works for everyone," Ganley said.
"People are struggling for the basics, they're barely getting by and they're worried because they have nothing to put away for tomorrow. It shouldn't be this hard."
If successful, Ganley would be the first New Democrat leader from Calgary, which increased its number of seats in the city to 14 from three in last year’s election.
Notley announced last month she would step down as party leader as soon her replacement is chosen. Candidates must register before March 15 with a new leader named June 22.
Ganley is now in her third term in office, representing Calgary-Mountain View.
Calgary legislature member Amanda Chapman, who originally recruited by Ganley to run for the party, introduced her at the event.
"We didn't win the election, but we did create a seismic shift in this city and we know there is still much more work to be done," Chapman said.
"Now I see the opportunity for Kathleen to captain our team, to lead that work across the province."
Other potential candidates include former Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi along with Edmonton legislature members Sarah Hoffman and Rakhi Pancholi.
Ganley said she expects a number of other "amazing" candidates to come forward.
"I think it's really a sign of how impressive our growing team is and the opportunity we have to speak to all Albertans. I think a competitive race is great," she said.
Ganley was short on details when asked about two contentious subjects, including whether she supported the federal carbon tax.
"We'll have a lot of policies to release and a lot of things to say. What I think is I am in favour of policies that result in decarbonization," she said.
"My preference is to do that in a way that creates the most possible economic growth for the province. There's a lot of ways to achieve that goal."
Ganley was also asked if supported the corporate tax increase that the NDP pitched during the last election campaign — a promise that some observers have said hurt the party's election chances.
"I think it's going to be a long four-and-a-half months … what I can tell you (is) the policies that we have will support working people," she replied.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5, 2024.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Updated London police apologize for delay in sex assault charges against former world junior players
During a press conference on Monday, London's police chief apologized to the alleged victim of a 2018 sexual assault 'for the amount of time' it took to lay charges against five former world junior players.
King Charles diagnosed with cancer, to postpone public-facing duties
King Charles has been diagnosed with 'a form of cancer,' and will be postponing public-facing duties, Buckingham Palace said Monday. The statement did not specify which form of cancer doctors had found.
Winnipeg parents charged with manslaughter after toddler dies from fentanyl intoxication
The parents of a one-year-old girl in Winnipeg have been charged with manslaughter after the child died from fentanyl intoxication.
A Grammys snub? Fans speculate on Taylor Swift's lack of on-stage interaction with Celine Dion
In a whirlwind of reactions, fans took to social media to analyze Taylor Swift's lack of on-stage interaction with the Canadian music mogul Celine Dion.
He decided to move to Italy with his husband. Then his ex-wife bought a home down the road
They met in California back in the 1970s when they were both 18 and went on to marry at the age of 21. Five decades later, the American exes are both living in Italy with their husbands.
Parts of the Maritimes left with 100 cm as epic snowfall eases on Monday
The weekend snowstorm of February 3 and 4 brought a record amount of snow down for parts of the Maritimes.
Three auto theft convictions should mean three years in prison: Poilievre
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says repeat car thieves should not be allowed to serve their sentence 'in their living room watching Netflix.'
How Canada's grocery stores get you to spend more
With food prices continuing to rise even as overall inflation has slowed, shoppers could be even more vulnerable to overspending after finding a good deal.
Sask. medical info leaked because three doctors share the same last name
Saskatchewan’s privacy watchdog says the medical information of 109 people was leaked because three doctors share the same last name.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
Dozens of crashes reported after snow blankets Edmonton roads again
After days of driving on relatively clear roads, Edmonton drivers were faced with snow once again on Monday morning.
-
Updated
Updated London police apologize for delay in sex assault charges against former world junior players
During a press conference on Monday, London's police chief apologized to the alleged victim of a 2018 sexual assault 'for the amount of time' it took to lay charges against five former world junior players.
-
2 injured in crash northeast of Edmonton
Two people were hospitalized after a crash northeast of Edmonton last week.
Vancouver
-
LIVE @ 1:30 PT
LIVE @ 1:30 PT Eby to address media as pro-Palestinian groups push for B.C. minister's removal
B.C. Premier David Eby is making an unscheduled media availability at the cabinet office in Vancouver amid mounting calls for the removal of Post-Secondary Education Minister Selina Robinson over remarks about the Middle East.
-
Lawsuit alleging B.C. priest and teacher sexually abused 6-year-old boy goes to trial
Lawyers for the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Vancouver are in B.C. Supreme Court this week, answering to a lawsuit brought by a B.C. man who says he was sexually assaulted by a priest and a Catholic school teacher when he was six years old.
-
Car fire on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside leaves 1 injured, road closed
Vancouver fire crews responded to a vehicle blaze on the Downtown Eastside Monday, which left one person injured.
Atlantic
-
N.S. premier questions effectiveness of Cape Breton state of emergency after snowstorm
Many Maritimers had to dig themselves out of a fresh dump of snow Monday morning as the region continues to grapple with a storm that left many schools, universities and government offices closed.
-
N.S. highway blocked as tractor trailer jackknifes over lanes: RCMP
A tractor trailer has jackknifed over all lanes on a Nova Scotia highway Monday morning, blocking traffic.
-
Parts of the Maritimes left with 100 cm as epic snowfall eases on Monday
The weekend snowstorm of February 3 and 4 brought a record amount of snow down for parts of the Maritimes.
Vancouver Island
-
LIVE @ 1:30 PT
LIVE @ 1:30 PT Eby to address media as pro-Palestinian groups push for B.C. minister's removal
B.C. Premier David Eby is making an unscheduled media availability at the cabinet office in Vancouver amid mounting calls for the removal of Post-Secondary Education Minister Selina Robinson over remarks about the Middle East.
-
Lawsuit alleging B.C. priest and teacher sexually abused 6-year-old boy goes to trial
Lawyers for the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Vancouver are in B.C. Supreme Court this week, answering to a lawsuit brought by a B.C. man who says he was sexually assaulted by a priest and a Catholic school teacher when he was six years old.
-
Victoria Native Friendship Centre loses vital funding for language revitalization program
Victoria Native Friendship Centre (VNFC) staff worry they’ll have to scale back a program that teaches hundreds of people Indigenous languages.
Toronto
-
King Charles diagnosed with cancer, to postpone public-facing duties
King Charles has been diagnosed with 'a form of cancer,' and will be postponing public-facing duties, Buckingham Palace said Monday. The statement did not specify which form of cancer doctors had found.
-
A new name for BMO Field and everything else to know about the FIFA World Cup in Toronto
Toronto is one of 15 cities in North American that is set to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with the Big Smoke hosting a total of six matches. Here is a look at everything you need to know about Toronto’s role in the tournament.
-
Ontario officials share well wishes for King Charles following cancer diagnosis
Top Ontario officials are wishing King Charles a speedy recovery following the news of his cancer diagnosis.
Montreal
-
Montreal's Olympic Stadium is getting a new roof, with an $870 million price tag
The Quebec government says it will spend $870 million to replace the decaying roof of Montreal's Olympic Stadium, warning that if nothing is done the sports complex will have to close permanently within two years.
-
A Grammys snub? Fans speculate on Taylor Swift's lack of on-stage interaction with Celine Dion
In a whirlwind of reactions, fans took to social media to analyze Taylor Swift's lack of on-stage interaction with the Canadian music mogul Celine Dion.
-
Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen says delaying Artemis II mission to 2025 right call
Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen says he agrees with NASA that a planned mission to the moon should be delayed until September 2025.
Ottawa
-
These are the top 15 intersections for red light camera tickets in Ottawa
Newly released statistics show Ottawa's 85 red light cameras issued a total of 56,475 tickets to drivers in 2023, up from 45,723 tickets in 2022, 53,956 tickets in 2021 and 35,557 tickets in 2020.
-
Radioactive waste beside Ottawa River will remain hazardous for thousands of years: Citizens' groups
Citizens' groups from Ontario and Quebec have issued a warning saying that the radioactive waste destined for a planned nuclear waste disposal facility in Deep River, Ont., one kilometre from the Ottawa River, will remain hazardous for thousands of years.
-
King Charles diagnosed with cancer, to postpone public-facing duties
King Charles has been diagnosed with 'a form of cancer,' and will be postponing public-facing duties, Buckingham Palace said Monday. The statement did not specify which form of cancer doctors had found.
Kitchener
-
Updated
Updated London police apologize for delay in sex assault charges against former world junior players
During a press conference on Monday, London's police chief apologized to the alleged victim of a 2018 sexual assault 'for the amount of time' it took to lay charges against five former world junior players.
-
No injuries reported after fire at downtown Guelph encampment
Flames were seen in downtown Guelph Sunday after a fire broke out at an encampment near the corner of Neeve and Wellington streets.
-
Guelph woman arrested for attempted murder
Three days after a near-fatal stabbing in Guelph, police have tracked down the woman they believe is responsible.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. teachers to withdraw lunchtime supervision for one day
As contract negotiations continue to languish, Saskatchewan's teachers' union says educators will withdraw noon-hour supervision on Thursday.
-
Sask. government awards nearly $1 billion hospital expansion contract to PCL
The Saskatchewan government has awarded PCL Construction with a nearly $1 billion contract to build a new tower at the Victoria Hospital in Prince Albert.
-
Sask. Viterra workers say company pulled 'switcheroo' on negotiated wage increase
The union representing Viterra workers across Saskatchewan says their employer has failed to follow through on its promised wage increases, weeks after they voted in its final contract offer.
Northern Ontario
-
Updated
Updated London police apologize for delay in sex assault charges against former world junior players
During a press conference on Monday, London's police chief apologized to the alleged victim of a 2018 sexual assault 'for the amount of time' it took to lay charges against five former world junior players.
-
King Charles diagnosed with cancer, to postpone public-facing duties
King Charles has been diagnosed with 'a form of cancer,' and will be postponing public-facing duties, Buckingham Palace said Monday. The statement did not specify which form of cancer doctors had found.
-
Winnipeg parents charged with manslaughter after toddler dies from fentanyl intoxication
The parents of a one-year-old girl in Winnipeg have been charged with manslaughter after the child died from fentanyl intoxication.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg parents charged with manslaughter after toddler dies from fentanyl intoxication
The parents of a one-year-old girl in Winnipeg have been charged with manslaughter after the child died from fentanyl intoxication.
-
Man charged after $10K stolen from Winnipeg bank
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) has made an arrest after $10,000 was stolen from a bank on Friday.
-
‘I have been in shock for months’: Winnipeg jewelry designer to show at New York Fashion Week
A Winnipeg jewelry designer whose pieces have landed at the Oscars and the Golden Globes will now see her designs grace the New York Fashion Week catwalk.
Regina
-
Sask. teachers to withdraw lunchtime supervision for one day
As contract negotiations continue to languish, Saskatchewan's teachers' union says educators will withdraw noon-hour supervision on Thursday.
-
Regina bus crash which injured 8 caused by medical emergency, police say
Regina police say no charges will be laid after a city transit bus collided with a light pole late Friday afternoon because the driver suffered a “medical emergency” resulting in the collision.
-
Sask. medical info leaked because three doctors share the same last name
Saskatchewan’s privacy watchdog says the medical information of 109 people was leaked because three doctors share the same last name.