LETHBRIDGE, ALTA. -- Alberta Health Services confirmed 19 new cases of COVID-19 in the province Monday, including the first confirmed case in the south zone, which includes the cities of Lethbridge and Medicine Hat.

Because of the rapidly changing circumstances surrounding the virus, the City of Lethbridge activated its Emergency Coordination Centre (ECC),

"Our number one priority is to protect the health and safety of residents and employees," said Mayor Chris Spearman. "The leadership team is meeting regularly to discuss the COVID-19 situation, and proactively plan contingencies for essential city services, should there be any interruptions in staff or resources."

City officials met over the weekend and a decision was made to close all City of Lethbridge recreation and culture facilities, including all swimming pools and arenas. Both branches of the Lethbridge Public Library have also been closed, along with the Enmax Centre, Yates Theatre, Galt Museum, CASA, SAAG, Multicultural Centre, Helen Schuler Nature Centre, and Cor Van Raay YMCA.

Spearman said the closures are a precautionary measure based on several factors, including the Calgary and Edmonton health zones seeing COVID-19 spread through community transmissions.

Spearman said given the government of Alberta’s decision to close K-12 schools, the city wants to support the intent of the closures and encourage everyone to stay home, instead of visiting arenas, pools or other facilities.

The city said by activating the ECC, senior city staff and a number of outside agencies, including Alberta Health Services, can monitor events and start planning contingency measures.

Social distancing

Fire Chief Marc Rathwell said it’s important people understand the importance of social distancing" in helping to control the spread of COVID-19.

"It’s super important that folks understand that by all of these precautions we are taking right now, it’s all about protecting the greater whole of our community," he said.

For now, city hall remains open, but the public is being urged to pay bills or do city business online if at all possible.

The city is not making any recommendations on business closures, but is asking people to use good judgement. Spearman pointed out many pubs and bars have called off St. Patrick’s Day events.

"Sometimes, forgoing a day of celebration and profit might be better in the long run for the whole community," he said.

While the city said it doesn’t have the power to stop people from hoarding groceries or sanitary supplies, officials are urging the community to look out for each other, especially those who are most vulnerable.

On Monday afternoon, city council passed a resolution allowing city committees, boards and commissions to vote on issues electronically. Council will be holding a special meeting to consider an indefinite postponement of council meetings, public hearings and meetings of the finance and community issues committees.

While the city hasn’t declared a local state of emergency at this point, Spearman said it’s entirely possible that could happen if things escalate.



