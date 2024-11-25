CALGARY
    Lethbridge activates snow routes, windrow assistance program

    A snow plow can be seen in Lethbridge on Monday, Nov. 25, 2024.
    The City of Lethbridge activated its snow routes Monday for the first time this season.

    "(Our crews) worked on Priority One (roads) and now they are moving to Priority Two and three (roads) and we also declared snow routes active as of this morning," said Juliane Ruck, transportation operations manager with the City of Lethbridge.

    Crews are continuing to work 24/7 and have moved on to clearing 81 kilometers of roadway marked as snow routes across the city.

    "We operate large equipment, drivers have to watch the curbs, the road (and) other traffic, so if we don't have cars parked that they have to maneuver around with our large trucks, that really helps us a lot and makes our operation go much smoother," explained Ruck.

    The city will be plowing snow to the right, creating windows along sidewalks and driveways.

    To limit mobility concerns, contractors will begin to remove the plowed snow on Tuesday morning for residents that signed up for the free Windrow Assistance Program.

    "Because this is a trial, we don't know how long it's going to take," said Ruck. "But we will really try to lift the snow routes and quickly as we can once all the work is completed."

    Twelve trucks will be spread throughout the city tackling different neighbourhoods and streets.

    While activated, those that don't move their vehicles along a snow route could face a $50 fine.

    Residents are encouraged to download the Lethbridge Loop App to receive notifications when the snow routes are lifted or in advance of the next major snowfall to hit southern Alberta.

