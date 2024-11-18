Lethbridge charities launch 2024 Christmas Hope campaign

LETHBRIDGE, ALTA. -

Lethbridge’s largest charities are coming together once again to help give more people a merry Christmas.

Both local food banks, the Salvation Army, Lethbridge Family Services and My City Care will provide toys and food to families in need this holiday season as part of the Christmas Hope campaign.

Volunteer Lethbridge will help to supply and coordinate volunteers.

“Coming from the Salvation Army, we really love the Christmas Hope partnership. And, as one of the founding members of Christmas Hope, it's grown into this really beautiful partnership that we have in Lethbridge,” Zach Marshall, Lethbridge community ministries officer for the Salvation Army, said.

As always, the organizations will be sharing resources and data.

That way, they can make sure no one is being doubled up and everyone who signs up can be helped.

Plenty of volunteers have already signed up to help the campaign.

“We don't even have to ask that hard. We put out a call and people sign up right away. They're amazing here,” said Michelle Gallucci, director of advancement and communications for Lethbridge Family Services.

The groups will need to work together to help more people than ever before.

Christmas Hope is planning to help about 10,000 people, with 6,500 of those being children, but the demand will likely be even higher.

“We are a little bit nervous. At the same time, we are confident because our community has always come through for us. We are just going to be out there even more,” said Lethbridge Interfaith Food Bank executive director Danielle McIntyre.

“Putting out that cry for help because we have so many more mouths to feed. And it is very important when families are gathering that they're able to have that special gift under the tree, especially for the little ones.”

Volunteers have already been getting hampers and toy bundles ready for over a month.

Some groups are seeing donations coming in a bit slower than previous years so far, but there's hope donations will pick up as Christmas gets closer.

“It's a lot. And we want to give each child a magical Christmas experience and give them really great gift bundles. So, I encourage people not to wait until it's snowing. Now it's to bring in the gifts,” Gallucci said.

Anyone looking for help from the campaign can sign up online.